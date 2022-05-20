 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lane closures planned on one-ways

Lane closures are planned next week on the Seventh Street and Ninth Street one-ways in Bismarck.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, on Ninth Street north of Thayer Avenue to Avenue C, the east outside lane will be closed to traffic and parking while a contractor does conduit work. Two lanes of northbound traffic will be maintained. The lane reduction will be in place for about three days.

Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Ninth Street north of Front Avenue will be closed to traffic while a contractor installs bird netting under the railroad structure. Northbound traffic will be detoured east on Front Avenue to 12th Street and back to Main Avenue. Ninth Street will reopen to traffic at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Starting 7 a.m. Tuesday, Front Avenue between Seventh and Ninth streets will be closed to through traffic while a contractor works on installing a new water main. The closure is expected to be in place the next two weeks. No detour is in place.

Starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Seventh Street south of Main Avenue will be closed to traffic while a contractor installs bird netting under the railroad structure. Southbound traffic will be detoured west on Main Avenue to Fifth Street and south to Bowen Avenue. Seventh Street will reopen to traffic at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

