Lane closures planned on 2 popular Bismarck-Mandan roads

City officials in Bismarck and Mandan have announced lane closures on two heavily traveled roads.

In Mandan, the center lane at the intersection of Memorial Highway and Third Street Southeast is likely to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Crews are installing traffic lights at the intersection near McDonald's on what is more commonly known as The Strip. More than 15,000 vehicles pass through that intersection every day, and it's been the site of some major crashes.

Crews will be painting the turn lane in the coming days weather permitting, and drivers will not be able to make left turns from or onto The Strip during the closure.

The signal installation project should be complete by the end of the week. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution in the area.

More information is at cityofmandan.com/roadprojects.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, East Bismarck Expressway between Main Avenue and Miriam Avenue will be reduced to one lane for northbound and southbound traffic. The outside lanes will be closed to vehicles, and traffic speeds will be reduced in the work area. No detour routes will be provided.

A state Department of Transportation consultant will be conducting a pavement inventory for an upcoming repair project. All traffic lanes will be reopened at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

