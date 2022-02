One westbound lane on the Interstate 94 Grant Marsh Bridge and Exit 156 ramp will be temporarily closed Wednesday for bridge maintenance.

The state Transportation Department advises motorists to use an alternate route at Exit 153 while the work is done. It should be completed in one day.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or go to the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

