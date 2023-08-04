The middle northbound lane on Bismarck's State Street from East Divide Avenue to East Calgary Avenue will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday due to road construction.

The left and right lanes of traffic will remain open. But there will be no opportunity for motorists to change lanes while the middle lane is closed. The North Dakota Department of Transportation is urging drivers to select the lane of traffic upon entering State Street that will allow for their desired turn.

Drivers may also choose to avoid using northbound State Street during the lane closure. Additional lane closures are expected to impact southbound traffic later this month.

Separately, North Washington Street between Calgary Avenue and Edmonton Drive will be reduced to one through lane for northbound and southbound traffic starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

A contractor will be doing median and storm water work. The lane reduction is expected to be in place for two weeks, according to the city. No detour will be in place.