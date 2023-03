Bismarck Expressway will be reduced to one lane eastbound from 22nd Street to 26th Street during the day on Thursday and Friday.

The outside eastbound lane will be closed to traffic for the removal of boulevard trees from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, according to the city.

Traffic speeds in the area will be reduced to 25 mph. No detour will be provided, and there could be traffic congestion during peak hours.