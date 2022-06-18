Landslide closes portion of River Road; third slide on road in recent years

A landslide has closed a portion of River Road north of Bismarck.

The two-lane road was closed late Friday from Sandy River Drive to Wilderness Cove Road, according to Burleigh County Emergency Manager Mary Senger. There were no injuries or vehicles affected.

"Barriers caught the slide," she said.

The landslide is still active, and officials are monitoring the situation, Senger said. There was no immediate estimate on when the road might reopen.

"We'll have more information next week after further pictures (aerial) and review," Senger said.

This is the third landslide on River Road in recent years. One in December 2019 shut down the road in the north Bismarck area, blocking both lanes between the 3800 block to the north and the 4000 block to the south for eight days. A landslide in March 2020 caused a briefer closure on the road between Sandy River Drive and Wilderness Cove Road. No one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged in either incident.

County Engineer Marcus Hall in 2020 said that there have been other landslides along that segment of the roadway in the past.

The Burleigh County Commission in 2020 approved having an engineering consulting firm study the road and propose a solution to the landslides. Commissioners later put the project on hold due to the uncertainty of state aid after the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The city last year did pavement rehabilitation and slope stability improvements north of the Grant Marsh Bridge to address the Bismarck portion of River Road. The reconstruction between Keelboat Park and Burnt Boat Drive cost $1.1 million.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0