Landslide causes another closure on River Road

Another landslide has caused a closure on River Road in the Bismarck area.

The road is closed between Wilderness Cove Road and Sandy River Drive until further notice, Burleigh County Engineer Marcus Hall said late Tuesday. There was no immediate word on any damage.

A landslide in December blocked River Road between the 3800 block to the north and the 4000 block to the south for eight days. No one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged.

County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved hiring an engineering consulting firm to study the county portion of the road shut down by the landslide last year and propose a solution to avoid a repeat. Hall estimated the study will cost about $250,000.

