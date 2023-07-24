Federal statistics show that people of Asian descent make up less than a percent of Bismarck’s population, but many residents still have a natural curiosity about other cultures.

It’s what prompted South Korean-born Boram Chern to form the Bismarck-based Korean culture club K-Kota. The curiosity is strong within its membership, which comprises a variety of people — none of whom are Korean. Some are young, some are older. Some have previously been exposed to Korean culture, and others are new to it.

What they all share is an interest in learning and experiencing a taste of South Korea.

Jessica Archambault and her family appreciate the opportunity Chern has created in the community. They recently attended their first K-Kota meeting — a food tasting in early July. They said they like going to similar events, but have to go Fargo or Minneapolis for them. Archambault’s daughter, Arabella, loves studying other cultures and languages, and Archambault’s father, Dwight, expressed an appreciation for being able to try the food.

“When I was growing up, we never had anything like this in Bismarck, and now to have things like this are unique and very good,” he said. “I enjoy these things. I’ve always liked to go and try different foods and different things.”

Offering culture

Chern has lived in Bismarck for about seven years. She first moved to the United States when she was teenager, and she eventually came to North Dakota with her family. Chern joked how she could probably count all the Koreans she knows in Bismarck on her fingers. She is aware of eight families, with four having moved to Bismarck after the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

To her surprise, Chern has met many people in Bismarck who express an interest in Korean culture and media. One in particular, Jill Carter, is a fan of the hit South Korean boy band BTS and would tell Chern about their concerts, interviews and songs.

Meeting all these people got Chern thinking how she could teach and share Korean culture with them. It was only after Carter suggested the idea of a Korean club that Chern created K-Kota last March, the name coming from a play on “Dakota.”

“I think that’s something that I can offer this community also. And being Korean, I think I can do more as a Korean presenting culture nowadays,” Chern said.

The club began as monthly meet-ups in the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library. Chern discussed with attendees what they wanted to do and learn through the club. Many ideas were food-related events, so Chern began with those. She held a cooking class in May for gimbap, a seaweed-wrapped rice roll with a customizable filling. The dish is easy to prepare, making it a popular picnic or lunch meal.

Chern also has met a couple of people in town who study Korean online. She knew from the beginning that she wanted to offer language classes along with the culture activities.

“Learning a language must require interaction with others. I know from my experiences. I am more than happy to help them as a Korean speaker,” she said.

Language and food

The class she teaches has had about six sessions so far. There are seven students including Carter. Not everyone is at the same level, with some students having prior knowledge of Korean. Students still were able to form a close bond with one another, and share their love of Korean culture through the class.

“They’re really eager to learn something. They’re really eager to try something new. They’re really excited for it. And when I’m speaking or when I’m trying to share, when I’m trying to do something like that, I can feel how much they’re really looking at me. Their eyes and ears really focus on me,” Chern said.

She runs the club by herself. She maintains K-Kota’s Facebook page, using pictures she took in Korea for event posts. Chern said she’s been enjoying the club and loves meeting people. She welcomes anyone, regardless of their knowledge of Korean culture, along with their ideas — such as an Korean barbecue event and a Korean crafting event for when it’s colder outside. One member suggested an event involving Korean beauty products, which Chern plans to host toward the end of July.

Some of K-Kota’s last events were food tasting meetups and cooking classes. One weekend involved tasting Korean street food, and the next was cooking Korean holiday food. Chern recently held a tasting event for homestyle food at her husband’s restaurant, Noodlezip.

It was Brittany Babel’s first K-Kota event. She learned about it on Facebook and decided to come. Babel studied in South Korea for a year when she was a student at North Dakota State University. The food spread was nostalgic and reminded her of what she ate during her time overseas.

Chern served a number of small side dishes: soybean sprout, vinaigrette seaweed, braised tofu, steamed egg, cabbage kimchi and seasoned eggplant with assorted bell pepper. These surrounded a bigger bowl of pork kimchi, with rice on the side. Chern loves cooking and made everything herself.

Korean dishes are always served with side dishes, but the term “side dishes” doesn’t accurately describe what they are, according Chern. Korean people look at all the things on the table — the rice, soup, the main dish and smaller dishes — as one set.

Elizabeth Ehlis attends K-Kota events and the language class with her mother, Karla. She grew an interest in Korean culture from consuming Korean media. She and her mother found out about the club when she saw a poster in Asian Gourmet Market, and they have been with the club since March.

“I just like that Boram has given us this opportunity. And I mean, North Dakota ... doesn’t really have a whole lot of Korean population, or a very big Asian population to begin with. So just that she’s offering this and giving us the opportunity to learn the language, learn about Korean culture has been great,” Ehlis said.