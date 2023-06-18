A Juneteenth celebration will be held Monday in Bismarck to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The event is at 5 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, 318 S. Washington St.

The free event is being hosted by the High Plains Fair Housing Center. Other organizations represented will include the North Dakota Democratic-NPL, the Bismarck Human Relations Committee, the Bismarck International Church, the North Dakota Council on the Arts, the Dakota West Arts Council and Bismarck Global Neighbors.

"This is a way to participate and celebrate diversity in neighborhoods," High Plains Fair Housing Center Associate Director Kelly Gorz said.

The event will feature speakers, live music, dancing, food and various activities for all ages.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday. The North Dakota Legislature in 2021 passed and Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bipartisan bill recognizing Juneteenth as a ceremonial holiday. That means it's recognized by the state but is not an official paid holiday for state employees.

More information on the Bismarck celebration is at https://bit.ly/43IUI0F.