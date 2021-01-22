Jaeger approves format of marijuana petition

Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana through North Dakota's constitution can begin circulating petitions to try to get a measure on the ballot.

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Friday announced he had approved the format of the petition. The sponsoring committee led by Jody Vetter, of Bismarck, has one year to submit signed petitions to Jaeger's office to get on the June 2022 ballot.

If the petitions are submitted when the 2010 census is still in effect, supporters will need 26,904 signatures to qualify for the ballot. If they're submitted after the 2020 census is certified, the number of signatures required will be 4% of the state's population listed in the census.

Supporters made a similar push last year but failed to garner enough signatures. Vetter cited the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure essentially would legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. Medical marijuana already is legal in North Dakota.

