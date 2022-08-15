 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inspections set on 2 more Bismarck-Mandan bridges

112817-pag-bridge-inspection (copy) (copy)

Crews this month are inspecting all three Missouri River vehicle bridges connecting Bismarck and Mandan. 

 Mike McCleary

Routine inspection work is wrapping up on one Missouri River bridge between Bismarck and Mandan, but inspections planned on two other bridges connecting the cities will periodically impact traffic over a nine-day stretch.

Crews are wrapping up inspection work on the Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 over the river. That inspection began Aug. 8 and is to wrap up Wednesday. The daily work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lane reductions and a 16-foot width restriction for vehicles.

Inspections on the Memorial and Expressway bridges are scheduled to begin Wednesday and continue through the following Thursday, Aug. 25. The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days:

Memorial Bridge

  • Westbound this Wednesday
  • Eastbound this Thursday

People are also reading…

Expressway Bridge

  • Westbound on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and Wednesday, Aug. 24
  • Eastbound on Thursday, Aug. 25

Motorists should be prepared for speed reductions and single-lane closures, and they're urged to be cautious in the work area, according to the state Transportation Department.

More information on road construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota can be obtained by calling 511 or going to travel.dot.nd.gov.

