Inaugural 'Brain Walk' set in Bismarck on Saturday

The inaugural "Brain Walk" in Bismarck focusing on raising awareness of encephalitis is set Saturday on World Encephalitis Day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Bismarck Missouri Family YMCA track. It's organized by Jackie M. Stebbins, who was diagnosed in May 2018 with auto-immune encephalitis, a rare and sometimes fatal brain illness.

Encephalitis is caused by an infection or through the immune system attacking the brain. It affects 500,000 people across the world each year. Brain Walks are scheduled Saturday around the globe to raise awareness. Participants are encouraged to wear red and post on social media #Red4WED.

For more information about Bismarck's inaugural Brain Walk, contact Stebbins at jms@jmstebbins.com or 701-471-2136.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0