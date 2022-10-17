I-94 bridge project wrapping up east of Bismarck; 80th Street Northeast reopened

Crews are wrapping up construction on an Interstate 94 bridge just to the east of Bismarck, and the state Department of Transportation has reopened 80th Street Northeast to traffic.

The former bridge was nearly 60 years old and was problematic because of its low height. It was damaged a number of times through the years by oversize loads.

A semitrailer hauling a large piece of equipment used in the oil patch hit and damaged the bridge in April 2021, and it was shut down for about a month for repairs. The DOT had been preparing to replace the bridge since 2017, and this past April the agency launched a $5.9 million project funded 90% with federal dollars. The state paid the rest.

“We are very pleased with the new bridge,” Project Engineer Daniel Christenson said. “It was built to accommodate larger trucks and provide better access on Interstate 94 through Bismarck."

The old bridge had a clearance of just under 16 feet; the new bridge is nearly 2 ½ feet higher, with a clearance of 18 feet 4 inches.

The bridge mostly is used by local traffic but is heavily traveled. It's on a county road and crosses the interstate about a mile south of 43rd Avenue Northeast and 2 miles north of Highway 10. More than 1,000 vehicles pass over it daily. Most are passenger vehicles.

Work continues at the sight. Motorists can expect minimal impact but are asked to slow down and use caution through the work zone.

The crash that doomed the old bridge happened when the driver of the semi hauling a coil tubing unit from McKenzie to Mandaree made a wrong turn off 236th Street near McKenzie, according to the Highway Patrol. The load was later measured and found to be higher than the permit requested by Williston-based Copper Tip Energy. The Canadian driver -- 25-year-old Sebastian Kneitl, of Sylvan Lake, Alberta -- was cited for a permit violation. No injuries were reported.

The concrete deck and all three steel girders of the old bridge were damaged. The $150,000 repair cost was billed to the carrier.