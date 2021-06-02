Hydrogen 'hub' planned for North Dakota; project could include synfuels plant sale

Several companies are partnering to try to make North Dakota a hydrogen “hub” that would harness the state’s abundant natural gas resources, and their first project could involve the sale of Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah.
The facility began operating in 1984 and produces a number of products, including synthetic natural gas derived from lignite coal. It’s faced financial difficulties in recent years amid low gas prices.
Subsidiary Dakota Gasification Co. operates the plant and employs 525 people, Basin CEO Paul Sukut said.
“This truly is exciting,” he said. “It greatly extends the life of this plant … it greatly extends the opportunity for our employees to maintain jobs long term.”
Sukut and leaders of Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas, along with state officials, spoke about the effort Wednesday at the state Capitol. The deal involving the synfuels plant isn’t done, but company leaders are hopeful it will come to fruition.
Bakken Energy, a North Dakota company formerly known as Bakken Midstream, is working with Basin to acquire the plant. It also has plans in the works to build a power plant near Williston that runs on ethane, a component of natural gas.
The hub the company envisions would involve hydrogen production, storage, transportation and consumption, with facilities spread out across the state. Mitsubishi also is developing a hub in Utah, along with hydrogen storage facilities in the eastern United States and other hydrogen-related sites elsewhere in the country.
The hydrogen market is expected to grow significantly in the decades ahead, and it’s viewed by supporters as a way to curb climate change.
“We have gone all-in on decarbonizing energy," said Paul Browning, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas.
Japan, where Mitsubishi is based, and South Korea are considered leaders in hydrogen-powered vehicles. There’s great potential for hydrogen to fuel large trucks and trains, said Steve Lebow, founder and chairman of Bakken Energy.
“The clean hydrogen industry is the next big industry for North Dakota,” he said. “There are the resources, the leadership, the right business climate that allows businesses like ours to focus on innovation.”
Hydrogen produced in North Dakota could be used in many ways down the road, such as for transportation, he said. Browning added that hydrogen could be important to the future of steelmaking, as well as power generation and electricity storage.
Company leaders are not revealing many details about the potential project at the synfuels plant, but their larger vision for a statewide hub would involve redeveloping the facility. Even if a deal doesn't materialize, Bakken Energy still plans to work toward creating a hub, CEO Mike Hopkins said.
The companies are planning to produce hydrogen from synthetic gas made at the synfuels plant, as well as from gas produced in the Bakken oil fields.
They would make what’s known as “blue hydrogen,” meaning the hydrogen is derived from natural gas, and carbon dioxide generated during processing would be captured and stored underground rather than released into the atmosphere, where it contributes to climate change. Methane, the main component of natural gas, is processed with steam to remove carbon dioxide from the gas stream and produce hydrogen.
Plans for the synfuels plant involve turning it into the largest and lowest-cost blue hydrogen production facility in North America, Hopkins said.
Dakota Gasification Co. already captures carbon dioxide from the synfuels plant and pipes it to Saskatchewan, where it’s injected into old oil fields to boost oil production. The company recently applied for a permit from state regulators to build a shorter pipeline connected to six proposed injection wells nearby. Carbon dioxide from the plant could be sent down the wells and stored in deep rock layers with or without the hydrogen project, Sukut said.
Blue hydrogen differs from “green hydrogen,” the focus of the Utah hub. Green hydrogen is created from water using renewable energy such as wind or solar power and a manufacturing technique known as electrolysis, which involves an electric current. Mitsubishi is working on a project that would use treated water from the contaminated Berkeley Pit, a former copper mining site in Butte, Montana, to make hydrogen, which would be piped to the hub in Utah. There, hydrogen would be used to generate electricity.
Browning said there’s potential to do something similar in North Dakota.
“As you put more and more renewables on the grid here in the future and you start to have the need to store renewable power for long periods of time, there’s absolutely no reason we can’t add green hydrogen production capacity here as well,” he said.
Future hydrogen sites in North Dakota would be connected to other Mitsubishi hydrogen facilities by pipeline.
The growth of the hydrogen market depends on politicians' timing in setting targets to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, Browning said.
“The longer we take, the less expensive it is to implement some of these newer technologies,” he said. “On the other hand, the longer we take, the more carbon we’re going to be putting into our atmosphere.”
Gov. Doug Burgum announced a goal last month to make North Dakota carbon neutral by 2030 through innovation within the energy industry. He said the hydrogen hub effort represents the sort of “innovative mindset” he hopes to see.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.