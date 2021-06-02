Hydrogen 'hub' planned for North Dakota; project could include synfuels plant sale

Company leaders are not revealing many details about the potential project at the synfuels plant, but their larger vision for a statewide hub would involve redeveloping the facility. Even if a deal doesn't materialize, Bakken Energy still plans to work toward creating a hub, CEO Mike Hopkins said.

The companies are planning to produce hydrogen from synthetic gas made at the synfuels plant, as well as from gas produced in the Bakken oil fields.

They would make what’s known as “blue hydrogen,” meaning the hydrogen is derived from natural gas, and carbon dioxide generated during processing would be captured and stored underground rather than released into the atmosphere, where it contributes to climate change. Methane, the main component of natural gas, is processed with steam to remove carbon dioxide from the gas stream and produce hydrogen.

Plans for the synfuels plant involve turning it into the largest and lowest-cost blue hydrogen production facility in North America, Hopkins said.