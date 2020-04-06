Human Service board votes to keep Osadchuk but investigate complaints

Burleigh County Human Service Zone board members voted 4-3 Monday to keep Kim Osadchuk as interim zone director and launch an independent investigation into hostile work environment complaints levied against her.
County Commissioners Jerry Woodcox and Kathleen Jones, along with State Sens. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, and Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, voted in favor of the proposal, while Commissioners Jim Peluso, Brian Bitner and Mark Armstrong voted against it.
The investigation will be funded by the state.
North Dakota Department of Human Services Chief Operating Officer Sara Stolt presented the proposal. She told board members that they were not allowed under federal law to approve Osadchuk as a permanent zone director until an investigation into the complaints was completed.
“We want and support Ms. Osadchuk being the director, but we have to follow the law, and the law says if somebody has a hostile workplace complaint, it has to be investigated,” Stolt said.
Osadchuk was the director of Burleigh County Social Services, which is now the Burleigh County Human Service Zone under a redesign of social services implemented by the 2019 Legislature. She has been serving as interim director until the director position can be filled. The board had until the end of March to do that.
Oban and Dever last month proposed investigating Osadchuk, saying “several complaints and concerns have been brought to our attention” regarding Osadchuk from “individuals, agencies, and organizations." The zone board ultimately voted 5-2 to reject the proposal for lack of evidence.
A panel including Woodcox, Armstrong, Oban, Stolt and Marcie Wuitschick, human resources director for the Department of Human Services, later interviewed Osadchuk and Raquel Franklin, a Burleigh County Social Services employee, and determined Osadchuk was the stronger candidate.
A motion made Monday to hire Osadchuk without an investigation failed on a 4-3 vote. Armstrong voted in favor of that motion.
“We need to put this behind us; we have bigger problems like COVID-19 issues and people working from home,” he said. “We need a leader over there for those 85 state employees, controlled by our county HR department, and we need to move forward.”
Social services in North Dakota include child and family services, such as foster care and child abuse investigations; adult services, such as in-home care for elderly persons and those with disabilities; and economic assistance, such as programs for medical, food and home heating assistance.
