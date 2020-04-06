Human Service board votes to keep Osadchuk but investigate complaints

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Burleigh County Human Service Zone board members voted 4-3 Monday to keep Kim Osadchuk as interim zone director and launch an independent investigation into hostile work environment complaints levied against her.

County Commissioners Jerry Woodcox and Kathleen Jones, along with State Sens. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, and Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, voted in favor of the proposal, while Commissioners Jim Peluso, Brian Bitner and Mark Armstrong voted against it.

The investigation will be funded by the state.

North Dakota Department of Human Services Chief Operating Officer Sara Stolt presented the proposal. She told board members that they were not allowed under federal law to approve Osadchuk as a permanent zone director until an investigation into the complaints was completed.

“We want and support Ms. Osadchuk being the director, but we have to follow the law, and the law says if somebody has a hostile workplace complaint, it has to be investigated,” Stolt said.