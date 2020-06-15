Hot, humid, breezy weather expected Tuesday with forecast of 95

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If Tuesday hits 95 degrees as forecast in Bismarck, it will be hotter than at any point all last year.

Expect it to be “hot, humid and breezy,” but don’t expect a new temperature record, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Jones.

The record high for Bismarck on June 16 is 102 degrees, set in 1933.

“We’re probably not going to break that, but it will feel pretty hot compared to what we’ve been dealing with,” Jones said.

Last summer saw a few days above the 90-degree mark, but the temperature in Bismarck never rose above 94 degrees, she said. That high came on Aug. 6.

Normal high temperatures for mid-June in North Dakota are in the 70s, according to AccuWeather. Temperatures across the Upper Midwest on Tuesday are expected to be 10-20 degrees above normal for this time of year.