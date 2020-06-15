Hot, humid, breezy weather expected Tuesday with forecast of 95

If Tuesday hits 95 degrees as forecast in Bismarck, it will be hotter than at any point all last year.
Expect it to be “hot, humid and breezy,” but don’t expect a new temperature record, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Jones.
The record high for Bismarck on June 16 is 102 degrees, set in 1933.
“We’re probably not going to break that, but it will feel pretty hot compared to what we’ve been dealing with,” Jones said.
Last summer saw a few days above the 90-degree mark, but the temperature in Bismarck never rose above 94 degrees, she said. That high came on Aug. 6.
Normal high temperatures for mid-June in North Dakota are in the 70s, according to AccuWeather. Temperatures across the Upper Midwest on Tuesday are expected to be 10-20 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Expect sustained winds of 20-25 mph Tuesday, Jones said. There could be thunderstorms as well that might produce large hail and damaging winds, but they would be sporadic across the western part of the state, she said.
The temperature is expected to drop into the mid-60s overnight. The rest of the week is slated to be cooler, yet still warm in the 80s and upper 70s, Jones said.
“It’s looking like on and off chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms pretty much through the workweek into the weekend,” she said.
Western North Dakota, meanwhile, continues to lag in rainfall, according to weather service data. Bismarck has seen 2.13 inches of rain this year, which is more than 4 inches below what’s considered normal by mid-June.
The U.S. Drought Monitor classifies nearly all of the western half of the state as “abnormally dry” or in a “moderate drought.”
Jones said the drought this year is unusual in the sense that while the region has seen little rain, some farmers have reported that the ground under the topsoil is still wet from excessive precipitation last fall.
“It would be a lot worse if we didn’t have that,” she said.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
