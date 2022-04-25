 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holocaust remembrance event set at BSC

Bismarck State College on Tuesday will host an event honoring the community’s victims and survivors of the Holocaust.

The Yom HaShoah Commemoration Holocaust Remembrance Day event is in partnership with the North Dakota National Guard and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Dina Butcher, whose parents fled Nazi Germany in 1939, will be the event speaker. Butcher’s father survived the Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp. Her grandmother, three aunts, an uncle and two cousins were killed in the gas chambers at Auschwitz.

The event also will feature a memorial candle lighting and remarks from BSC President Doug Jensen; National Guard Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber; and Steve Hunegs, executive director of the regional Jewish Community Relations Council. The BSC Music Department will provide music.

This event is free and open to the public. It begins at 12 p.m. in the BSC National Energy Center for Excellence, Bavendick Stateroom, 1200 Schafer St. A livestream will be available at bismarckstate.edu/livestream.

dina butcher.jpg

Dina Butcher

 PROVIDED
