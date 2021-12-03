Holiday toy drives set in Bismarck in coming days

Area organizations are holding holiday toy drives in coming days to collect Christmas presents for families in need.

The Bismarck Larks baseball team, North American Coal and the Salvation Army are partnering on a collection event this Saturday.

A drive-thru will be set up in the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon. It will have hot chocolate, doughnuts, games, caroling, charades and a Santa. There will be 500 Larks winter hats available for giveaway.

People must donate a new toy or money to enter the drive-thru. A list of requested toys is at https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/north-american-coal-christmas/.

Last year's event ended with 1,128 toys and $1,168 donated.

The ballpark is at 303 W. Front Ave.

Christmas Playpen

The Salvation Army and The Bismarck Tribune are accepting donations of new toys or new clothing for the annual Christmas Playpen program. Due to coronavirus precautions, the Salvation Army is unable to accept used items. Donations can be dropped off at the Bismarck Salvation Army, 601 S. Washington St.

Cash or checks can also be sent to The Bismarck Tribune, with checks made out to the Salvation Army. Donations should be directed to The Christmas Playpen, Attention Amy McMahen, PO Box 5516, Bismarck, ND 58506.

Stuff the bus

Bis-Man Transit and National Express have scheduled a “Stuff The Bus” event to collect donations for Toys For Tots.

From 1-4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, people can donate new toys on a Capital Area Transit bus that will be parked in the parking lot of Bis-Man Transit at 3750 E. Rosser Ave. in Bismarck. Vitalant will host a blood drive at the same time in the Bis-Man Transit office. Donors can make an appointment by going to bismantransit.com and clicking on the “Schedule Your Life Saving Appointment” link.

Toy donations also can be dropped off through that day at the Bis-Man Transit office, at the Metropolitan Planning Organization office at 221 N. Fifth Street in Bismarck, or by flagging down any CAT bus.

Toys for Tots is an effort of the U.S. Marine Corps. Vitalant is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider.

Questions can be directed to the Bis-Man Transit office at 701-258-6817 or info@bismantransit.com.

