Holiday garbage, tree, fireworks information detailed for Bismarck and Mandan

City offices and landfills will be closed in both Bismarck and Mandan the next two Fridays due to the Christmas Day and New Year's Day holidays.

Regular garbage and recycling pickup in Mandan will be one day late.

There is no garbage or recycling collection on Fridays in Bismarck. Garbage pickup on Thursday, Christmas Eve, will be from 6 a.m. to noon, rather than the normal 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Curbside recycling collection on Thursday will be normal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck's Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, and will be closed the next two Fridays.

From Jan. 4-14, Bismarck residents can put Christmas trees out with their regular garbage, for pickup. All lights and ornaments should be removed, and the trees must not be wrapped in plastic or placed in a bag.

Christmas trees will not be picked up by garbage crews in Mandan. From Dec. 29 through Jan. 15, Mandan residents can dispose of their trees at the grass-clipping disposal site near the dog park at the intersection of Eighth Avenue Southeast and state Highway 1806 South. All decorations should be removed, so the trees can be chipped. After Jan. 15, residents may haul trees to the city landfill.

In Mandan, the use of fireworks excluding sky lanterns and bottle rockets is permitted from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. Residents should put spent fireworks in with their regular garbage, not in recycling bins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1