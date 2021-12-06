Theodore Roosevelt library CEO to speak at forum

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library CEO Ed O'Keefe will explore the legacy of the 26th president in a presentation next week.

O'Keefe is participating by videoconference in the Public Fora series of the Northern Plains Ethics Institute, at North Dakota State University. His presentation, "Living Library: The Life and Legacy of Theodore Roosevelt for Future Generations," is at noon on Dec. 14 via Zoom.

He also will give project updates and discuss the library's design process and other considerations of the project.

Gov. Doug Burgum's chief of staff, Jace Beehler, will moderate the forum, which will include audience questions and conclude around 1:30 p.m.

O'Keefe is a Grand Forks native and former CNN executive. For more than two years, he has been leading the plans to build the presidential library near Medora.

The 2019 Legislature approved a $50 million operations endowment for the project, which last year garnered the $100 million necessary for construction.

The Zoom link is bit.ly/3DG87J7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0