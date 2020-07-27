Newsroom Notebook: North Dakota's Legislature has grappled before with disease outbreaks

The coronavirus pandemic is not the first outbreak to challenge North Dakota's Legislature.
Legislative leaders have been ramping up livestreaming and remote capabilities for however the pandemic might affect the Legislature's business this summer and fall, before the assembly convenes in January.
Past outbreaks don't appear to have slowed down the governing body, even when the House and Senate presiding officers were stricken with flu, or when the House endured a smallpox scare.
In 1903, Rep. Mike Maddock, R-Benson County, had complained to other lawmakers he had been feeling unwell for several days. A doctor diagnosed him immediately with smallpox, and Maddock was quarantined in a Bismarck "pest house" or "detention hospital."
"The discovery occasioned considerable alarm in other legislators," says a community history book of the town of Maddock, which was named for the pioneer and state representative.
No other state lawmakers were sickened, "although some were freely exposed," the Tribune reported.
A Capitol cloak room attendant who roomed with Maddock took ill and was quarantined. He recovered. Vaccinations trended upward in Bismarck after the smallpox scare, the Tribune reported.
The House chamber was disinfected and fumigated over two days "as a precaution against any stray smallpox germs." This was in the old brick Capitol completed in 1884, which burned in 1930.
Maddock, 41, recovered after nearly a month, paid his medical bill and went home. By then the Legislature had adjourned.
The 1918 influenza pandemic rent the 1919 Legislature -- a historic session dominated by the socialist-leaning Nonpartisan League -- with absences and election drama.
Two House races were contested due to allegations of flu-related election irregularities.
A Sargent County House race became controversial due to the counting of ballots behind locked doors. Forman election officials said they were acting on local health guidance to keep crowds away amid the flu.
Citing opportunity for fraud, the NPL-controlled House threw out the Forman votes, unseated the Independent victor and restored the Leaguer incumbent.
At the time, both opponents were ill at home.
Two defeated Stark County NPL House candidates asked the House to seat them, alleging "gross and flagrant election irregularities" -- chiefly election officials visiting six sick Belfield voters so they could cast ballots from home. But even after the contested votes were tossed, the election's outcome didn't change.
"More than a score of legislators" were sick and absent in late January 1919. As many as 24 representatives were absent from the 113-member House for a floor session that month, though it's unclear to what degree flu was to blame. At least one representative was hospitalized but recovered.
House Speaker L.L. Stair, NPL-Newburg, fell ill with flu. While sick, he presided over the floor session in which the House ratified seven new constitutional amendments passed by voters.
New Lt. Gov. Howard Wood, who presided over the Senate, also was sick in January. It was his second bout of flu. His whole family had been sick the previous fall at their farm near Deering. His newlywed 28-year-old brother died of pneumonia contracted from influenza.
Previous Lt. Gov. A.T. Kraabel's 18-year-old son, Sidney, died in October 1918. He had just entered the collegiate section of the Students' Army Training Corps.
At least one North Dakota lawmaker lost a child to the flu in 1918.
It's unclear if any state lawmakers actually died from the flu. None appear to have died during the session, but at least two senators and one representative died within the time frame of the pandemic.
The Senate in February summoned a senator who was "sick in bed and whose vote was badly needed" to pass bills with emergency clauses that would immediately create the Industrial Commission and state-owned Bank of North Dakota.
"A recess was taken to give to him time to reach the capitol," the Tribune reported.
It was a historic session for birthing the Industrial Commission, state-owned bank, state-owned mill and elevator and other NPL initiatives.
The 1919 Legislature began with a joint session for inaugural ceremonies, Gov. Lynn Frazier's address and resolutions honoring President Theodore Roosevelt, who had died days earlier from an embolism at age 60.
Despite the pandemic, "Seldom has a larger crowd filled the house chamber to witness an inaugural ceremony," the Tribune reported.
Oh my.
Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!