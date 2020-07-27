Newsroom Notebook: North Dakota's Legislature has grappled before with disease outbreaks

House Speaker L.L. Stair, NPL-Newburg, fell ill with flu. While sick, he presided over the floor session in which the House ratified seven new constitutional amendments passed by voters.

New Lt. Gov. Howard Wood, who presided over the Senate, also was sick in January. It was his second bout of flu. His whole family had been sick the previous fall at their farm near Deering. His newlywed 28-year-old brother died of pneumonia contracted from influenza.

Previous Lt. Gov. A.T. Kraabel's 18-year-old son, Sidney, died in October 1918. He had just entered the collegiate section of the Students' Army Training Corps.

At least one North Dakota lawmaker lost a child to the flu in 1918.

It's unclear if any state lawmakers actually died from the flu. None appear to have died during the session, but at least two senators and one representative died within the time frame of the pandemic.

The Senate in February summoned a senator who was "sick in bed and whose vote was badly needed" to pass bills with emergency clauses that would immediately create the Industrial Commission and state-owned Bank of North Dakota.

"A recess was taken to give to him time to reach the capitol," the Tribune reported.