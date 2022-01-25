Land appraisal done for Theodore Roosevelt library; sale set for April

Planners of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library are closer to securing their preferred site for the project near Medora.

A contractor earlier this month completed an appraisal of the U.S. Forest Service land near the Medora Musical's Burning Hills Amphitheatre. The Forest Service reviewed and approved the appraisal.

The appraisal value is confidential until the land sale is completed, according to Dakota Prairie Grasslands Medora District Ranger Misty Hays. The land comprises 90.21 acres.

The sale is expected to take place in April. The site will provide a location for the library that will honor the 26th president, who ranched and hunted in the Medora-area Badlands as a young man in the 1880s.

The Roosevelt family has committed the money to purchase the land through the library foundation, according to Library CEO Ed O'Keefe. He said the family committed $100,000, "and that is more than needed to make the land purchase."

Officials now will complete an environmental review and a process for drafting and finalizing documents. The environmental review will not include public comments because the land sale was an act of Congress, according to Hays.

"We're really just reviewing to be sure that the (land sale) is in compliance with other federal laws; so for instance, historic properties and wildlife and those kind of things," she said.

The Forest Service is looking to maintain easements for a two-track road on the land, as well as a portion of the Maah Daah Hey Trail, Hays said.

The land sale will mark another milestone for the project advanced by the 2019 Legislature, which approved a $50 million operations endowment for the library, contingent upon $100 million being raised in private donations.

Library organizers met that goal in October 2020 and continue to raise money for the project. Through June 2021, they had secured $155.1 million in donations, signed agreements, pledges and the state endowment. O'Keefe declined to give an update, saying fundraisers are "still in the quiet phase of the campaign."

Organizers have chosen a landscape architect of record for the project.

Confluence, which has offices throughout the Midwest including Fargo and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will work with design architect Snohetta and architect of record JLG. JE Dunn is the construction manager.

Library organizers are planning to begin construction next year, hold a "soft opening" in fall 2025 and celebrate a grand opening on July 4, 2026.

Last month, Rob and Melani Walton of the Walmart fortune gave $10 million to Dickinson State University to boost its Theodore Roosevelt Center, which is digitizing and archiving Roosevelt materials. The donation fulfilled a key provision of the legislation for the library.

Melani Walton is a library board trustee and a 1998 Dickinson State alumna.

The Arkansas couple earlier this year purchased nearly 2,000 acres of the Hellickson Ranch near Medora for $3.8 million, with intentions to preserve the land and to continue grazing. They previously gave $50 million toward the library's $100 million goal.

