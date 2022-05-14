Timeline of the past to become latest part of Bismarck history

For more than a year a small group of residents has been boiling down Bismarck's history, bit by bit by bit.

What they're creating is essentially a biography of Bismarck, broken down into chunks and nuggets and placed on a timeline stretching from about 12,000 years ago to modern times.

The document isn't tied to the city's celebration of its 150th anniversary, but it will be a perfect complement to this year's observance of the sesquicentennial and "a really wonderful contribution to people's ability to understand and access parts of Bismarck's history, and the area's history," said Amy Sakariassen, chair of the fledgling Bismarck Historic Preservation Commission, which is spearheading the effort.

"Sometimes you need a high point," said the cultural resources specialist and North Dakota adviser for the National Trust for Historic Preservation. "Everybody understands a birthday. Everybody understands a celebration. They'll be curious -- why are we celebrating it? What are you wanting us to know about the last 150 years? How did our community change?"

Creating a commission

The roots of the timeline project grew from a relatively recent addition to city history: the creation of the Historic Preservation Commission three years ago.

City officials for years had talked about becoming a "certified local government" through a National Park Service program under which municipalities become eligible for funding and other aid by committing to local preservation efforts, so future generations can be aware of their cultural heritage. The idea didn't gain traction until Bismarck in 2017 adopted its Infill and Redevelopment Plan, a document guiding growth and development. Around the same time, a push began to make the Highland Acres neighborhood Bismarck's third historic district, an effort that's ongoing.

It all culminated with Bismarck becoming a certified local government in April 2019 and the Historic Preservation Commission holding its inaugural meeting the following month, according to Senior City Planner Will Hutchings. The group is composed of seven people with various backgrounds in history, archaeology and related fields who were appointed by city leaders.

"The commission identified the need to have a historic preservation plan that would guide their goals and activities," Hutchings said. "Any good preservation plan includes a historical context -- what are the people, what are the places, what are the events that are important to our history?

"We decided the best way to do this would be to build a timeline."

Crafting narratives

There was no money available to hire out the work, Sakariassen said. Three commissioners -- attorney Tory Jackson, businesswoman Beth Nodland and Blake Dinkins, who works for an architecture firm -- instead formed a subcommittee to spearhead the timeline project.

They enlisted the help of several others in the community with an interest or expertise in local history -- Jim Christianson, Jack Dura, Emily Sakariassen, Kate Waldera and Sarah Walker. The group first met in January 2021.

"We started brainstorming how to approach the project, and we decided to sort of split it up into eras," said Jackson, who chairs the subcommittee. "The earliest one is very early history -- the Paleoindian Period -- and then we basically worked our way forward to the present day."

Including more than just the 150 years of Bismarck's history as an organized city was an easy decision, according to Sakariassen.

"You certainly can't just have it be when the first white person put up a shack here," she said. "The history is far more significant than that, and far more lengthy, and that needed to be incorporated. One thing you hear a lot about now is inclusivity. We tended to be mindful ... to make sure the stories we're bringing about the past in this region are reflective of all the different peoples who have lived here. Everyone wasn't a homesteader."

Volunteers researched various topics and wrote short narratives. Choosing which to include was a tough task, according to Jackson. Certain prominent events in history such as the Lewis and Clark Expedition in the early 1800s and the burning of the state Capitol in 1930 were easy choices, while other potential inclusions were topics of much debate.

The group ultimately settled on about 170 entries. Most descriptions are just a few paragraphs. They range from recognizable landmarks, such as the Army's Camp Hancock, to the more obscure, such as Yegen's Grocery, a building that's now part of the Buckstop Junction historical village. Depictions include momentous happenings, such as the coming of the railroad and the arrival of electricity, but also important but less-crucial events, such as the founding of the State Penitentiary. Some figures are well-known, such as Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer, while others, such as steamboat cook and gold miner Sarah "Sally" Campbell, are less prominent.

"I think we're ever-conscious of the fact that with a timeline like this, when members of the public see it, they'll probably think of something they would have included," Jackson said. "It's not an absolutely complete history of Bismarck, but ... we think we came up with a pretty well-rounded group of narratives for the timeline, and that was the goal."

Finding a format

The research and writing is done, and the layout work is underway. Dinkins is heading up that portion of the project, arranging for photographs and graphics that will highlight the written words.

"The earlier stuff, going back before Bismarck was a city, those eras -- those (narratives) have more maps because Bismarck wasn't here," he said.

The final product likely will be in the form of a booklet of letter-size sheets that Dinkins estimates will number 40 or more pages -- "like a magazine, basically," he said. It will include a bibliography so people will know the source material and be able to pursue more details if they desire. There also will be an online version of the timeline at some point.

"It did really start as a smaller-scale project, and it's kind of grown," Dinkins said. "We thought well, as long as we're going through this effort, let's try to make it a good resource."

The timeline will be made available to the public for free. Officials are still figuring out the best ways, according to Jackson. How many booklets are printed could hinge on available grant money, but "We want as many people to see this and enjoy it as possible," he said. "I think people will be impressed with the final product."

Labor of love

Officials hope to have the paper product finished sometime this summer so it can be utilized during the city's sesquicentennial year. Jackson said he thinks some residents might be surprised to learn how rich the city's history is.

"I think there are some stories and events that people aren't aware of," he said. "Hopefully we've highlighted some of those, and that will pique people's interest even more."

"I think we all learned a lot along the way, too," he added.

Sakariassen called the effort "just a pure labor of love" and "a really wonderful contribution to people's ability to understand and access parts of Bismarck's history and the area's history."

The key to getting people interested in history is to find a format that doesn't resemble a boring school lecture, according to Sakariassen.

"If you present history outside of the classroom, people seem more interested in it because they choose to engage with it," she said. "People always say, 'I hate history," but that's because they didn't like the class ... and less about the actual ideas and information that lies in history. So you just have to look at a way to present it to them that allows people to learn without pain."

And learning history is important, according to Sakariassen.

"If we don't we become either complacent or dissatisfied, and I think in looking back, we get a renewed sort of purpose, or sense of now and the future," she said. "You can't look back from where we are now without wondering what we're doing that will either be positive or negative to the future. By looking back, I think you can get a better sense of what we shouldn't do."

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

