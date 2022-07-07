City unveils walking maps, audio tour as part of Bismarck 150th observance

Bismarck residents have two new ways to explore their city's history, and a third is on the horizon.

The Historic Preservation Commission has unveiled walking map brochures and a self-guided audio tour as part of the city's summerlong celebration of its 150th anniversary. Meanwhile, work on a city history timeline is moving closer to completion.

The walking maps and audio tour are aimed at helping residents improve their knowledge of the city's heritage and historic properties, and the past endeavors of its residents.

“There are a lot of really fascinating stories behind the different sites in Bismarck that need to be told," Senior City Planner Will Hutchings said. "These two projects will allow people who may be very familiar to Bismarck, or those who are experiencing our city for the first time, to get a sense of the rich history that is all around us.”

Self-guided walking maps are available for the Downtown Bismarck Historic District and the Cathedral Historic District. The maps highlight historic buildings and sites within the districts that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the federal government's list of properties it deems worthy of preservation and recognition.

The Historic Preservation Commission worked with a local company, The Printers, to develop the brochures. They're being distributed locally and across the state. Residents can obtain a free copy from the Community Development Department in the City/County Building at 221 N. Fifth St. downtown.

The commission partnered with another local company, Talking Trail, to develop an interactive self-guided audio tour featuring 10 historic sites in the core of the community:

The Bismarck Rail Depot

Belle Mehus Auditorium

Prince Hotel (Van Horn and Ritterbush Architects)

Patterson Hotel

Capitol Theater Building

The Provident Building / Weather Beacon

St. Alexius Hospital

World War Memorial Building

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library

Cathedral Area Historic District

Each of the selected sites has a sign indicating that it is a Talking Trail interpretative site. There are two ways people can access the prerecorded audio narratives: download the free Talking Trail mobile app available on Android or Apple devices, or use a cellphone to listen by dialing the phone number on the sign at each location and entering the unique 3-digit number. For more information, go to www.talkingtrail.com/historicbismarcknd.

The projects were funded with grant money through the National Park Service. The walking maps cost $3,850 and the audio tour $9,900, according to Hutchings. The walking maps cost included $1,250 for the development of the city's 150th logo as well as for other anniversary branding efforts, he said.

Timeline update

The city in May launched a summer of celebration of its sesquicentennial with a weekend of events. Volunteers including some members of the Historic Preservation Commission also are developing a timeline of city history expected to be published in some form later this year and made available to the public for free. Officials say it will complement the 150th celebration.

The project includes 170 short narratives of people, places and events -- stretching from about 12,000 years ago to modern times -- with accompanying photos and other art. The research and writing has been completed.

"We are still working on the design of the timeline," Hutchings said. "All of the content has been drafted and associated images procured for that, and our subcommittee is expected to reconvene for a final review before taking this to the Historic Preservation Commission for final approval."

That could happen in August, he said, though it's a soft deadline because the effort is subject to the volunteers' available time.