Car dealer created baseball, basketball teams

A Bismarck car salesman assembled the best baseball team in the history of North Dakota and arguably also put together the greatest basketball team in the state.

The 1935 Bismarck baseball team, owned and managed by Neil Churchill, won the first ever National Semi-pro Baseball Championship. In 1927, Churchill organized the Bismarck Phantoms, an independent basketball team.

Each year from 1938 to 1941, the Phantoms were finalists in the Amateur National Tournament. In 1939 they routed the Harlem Globetrotters, 70 to 30. From 1939 to 1946, Churchill also served as Bismarck’s mayor.

Neil Orr Churchill was born Feb. 13, 1891, in St. Croix Falls (40 miles northeast of St. Paul, Minnesota), Wisconsin, to George W. and Rebecca (Orr) Churchill.

Churchill’s big love while growing up was sports. By 1906, he was playing baseball for a semi-pro team in Osceola, Wisconsin. Each summer he would play ball, and one year, he reportedly played with 16 different teams. In 1912 and 1913, he was the catcher for a powerful team in an interstate league in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In 1918, Churchill obtained employment with the Lahr Motor Sales Co. in Bismarck. His office was in the current MDU Building on Fourth Street. Churchill continued playing baseball and was an outstanding outfielder for the Bismarck Grays. In 1923, he got a job in Minneapolis with the Maxwell-Chrysler Automobile Agency as an assistant supervisor.

Meanwhile, Wickham Corwin, who owned a dealership in Bismarck selling Buick, Saxon, and Mitchell automobiles, believed he needed to gear up for a new automobile introduced in 1924 — Chrysler. In 1925, Churchill agreed to invest in the reorganization of Corwin’s franchise and it was named Corwin-Churchill Motors.

The dealership was soon doing a brisk business, and in 1926, Churchill decided to pursue additional interests. He agreed to become manager of the Bismarck Grays.

Later, that year, Churchill organized the Bismarck Phantoms, an independent basketball team.

In 1933, Churchill purchased the Grays and began stocking the team with the best available players he could find.

A bitter rivalry existed between the Grays and the Jamestown Red Sox, and Jamestown was winning more games that season. Both teams had Black players on them. Churchill had signed pitcher Roosevelt Davis, catcher Quincy Trouppe, and infielder Red Haley, but they could not win when Barney Brown was on the mound for Jamestown.

On Aug. 10, 1933, Satchel Paige signed a contract and went 7-0 as Bismarck beat out Jamestown for the state championship.

Churchill had a verbal agreement with Paige for the next season and began preparing to accommodate for the expected fan turnout. He built a new ball park with a 3,000-seat grandstand. Paige did not return to Bismarck in 1934, but Churchill still had a good team with a 61-18 record. However, they came in second, finishing behind Jamestown.

Churchill would not be denied in 1935. He not only secured the services of Paige, but pried Double-Duty Radcliffe away from Jamestown and added Negro League all-star pitcher Hilton Smith to his team. Bismarck cruised to win the state title and then went on to win the National Semi-pro Baseball Championship. Bismarck continued to have very good teams, but nothing that could rival the 1935 national championship squad.

The Bismarck Phantoms team was a Churchill creation and, in 1933 and 1934, they were called the Prowlers. During the first years, Churchill was the coach but later turned the team over to star players.

The heydays for the Phantoms were from 1938 to 1941 when they easily dominated most of their opponents.

At the conclusion of the 1938-39 season, the Phantoms went to the Amateur National Tournament in Atlanta. They lost in the semi-final game.

During the 1939-40 season, they shocked the sports world by clobbering the fabled Harlem Globetrotters by a score of 70-30. During that season and the next, the Phantoms again went to the national tournament.

It wasn’t just in sports that Churchill excelled. He was a master salesman, growing the Corwin-Churchill Motor Co. to one of the largest dealerships in the state. In 1935, he also opened the Corwin-Churchill appliance dealership in Bismarck. In 1937, the company purchased Murphy Motor in Fargo, and Corwin moved there to head up that operation.

Churchill was elected mayor of Bismarck and held that office until 1946.

In 1952, Churchill retired from his company and sold his share of the business to the Corwin family. He moved to California, where he died on Sept. 30, 1969.

Curt Eriksmoen has conducted historical research on North Dakota for 40 years and written the newspaper column “Did You Know That …?” since 2003. Reach Eriksmoen at cjeriksmoen@gmail.com.

