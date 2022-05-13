Bismarck's 'Bloody Fourth' history lives on

Bismarck like most frontier towns had its seedy side, or in the capital city’s case, its bloody street.

The stretch of Fourth Street from Main to Broadway had several nicknames -- Bloody Fourth, Wicked Fourth, Murderer’s Gulch. There a person could find saloons, dance halls, brothels and gambling parlors. Add into that equation soldiers, steamboat crew members and young fortune seekers -- most of whom came to town with a pocketful of cash -- and it equals all sorts of trouble.

“When you have a lot of young, single men with nothing to do but drink and gamble, they’re going to get rowdy,” said Marilyn Snyder, North Dakota historian and curator of education with the State Historical Society.

Its span of greatness, if one can call it that, was relatively short, covering roughly the years of 1872 and 1873. But what Bloody Fourth might have lacked in longevity it more than made up for in intensity. And the appeal of it lives on today as a subject of research for historians and a topic of interest for anyone who likes history. It’s a sort of claim to fame held by many Plains towns that popped up as the railroad pushed west.

“Most towns like to have a little blood and guts in their history,” said Mike McCormack, former professor of history at Bismarck State College. “It’s like you’re earning your place in history.”

Prime for violence

If that’s the case, Bismarck appears to have earned it. Tribune stories about the time frame show that one saloon by early 1873 was the site of seven killings. This was in a town of 1,200 people and 147 buildings -- 26 of which were saloons, dance or gambling halls, or houses of “questionable use,” according to local historian Ann Vadnie, who has done considerable research and gives presentations on the topic.

It’s possible many killings went unreported, she said. Law enforcement at the time was short on personnel, and most of those were poorly trained.

“They did the best they could with what they had,” Vadnie said.

Some of the young, single men Snyder mentions were veterans of the Civil War who should have been out of the military when that war ended. Vadnie’s research shows their service was extended and they were sent to Bismarck simply because the government couldn’t afford to pay all of them at once after the war ended. They weren’t happy to be here and their distaste for the area was noted by them saying if they owned hell and Dakota, they’d live in hell and sell Dakota.

What happened -- and what business owners wanted to happen -- on Fourth Street isn’t hard to discern. Newspaper ads at the time pushed a variety of ways for people to gamble, relax and spend money. The Snow Flake offered keno every night and made “Fancy drinks a specialty.” The Concert Saloon and Dance Hall in addition to choice liquors and fine cigars assured patrons of “Pleasant Associations.”

The finest brands of liquor, wines and cigars were “kept constantly on hand,” according to an ad for The Exchange Saloon, which added that “Gentlemen will find quiet and tasty quarters with polite attention.” A Mortons’ Club Rooms ad stated “All Banking Games Played” and asked that “Gents will please report to the Proprietor any incivility on the part of employees of the establishment.”

Dave Mullen and Jack O’Neill, proprietors of The Concert Saloon and Dance Hall, themselves met violent deaths along Fourth. A Seventh Cavalry soldier was shot and killed across from old Fort Lincoln, which brought his comrades to the dance hall to find the killer. Mullen wouldn’t let them in and they wouldn’t leave. He shot through the door and killed a soldier. Mullen and a bartender were killed when the soldiers returned fire.

O’Neill’s demise was less dramatic. About a year after Mullen's death, O'Neill finished second in a scuffle with man named Paddy Hall and afterward remarked he'd kill Hall. A few days later, at 1 a.m., Hall shot O'Neill twice in the chest with a revolver.

Bismarck at that time was prime for violence. Gamblers, entrepreneurs, madams and prostitutes set up shop at every end-of-the-line town along the railroad. In Bismarck there were pioneers of several races, railroad and steamboat workers, and soldiers spoiling for a fight of any sort. The difference was that in other towns -- Duluth and Brainerd in Minnesota; Fargo, Jamestown and Dickinson in North Dakota; Glendive in Montana -- the railroad moved on in a shorter period of time. An economic downturn and land ownership disputes stalled its westward progress in Bismarck, and the “end-of-the-trackers” stuck around.

Fights were common, Snyder said, and the main culprits were soldiers from Fort Lincoln. They’d drink to excess, then square off with locals or each other over a woman or a gambling debt. Many a soldier fell victim to a pickpocket or was rolled for the pay in his pocket, and some decided to resist.

“It would generally turn out with somebody dead,” Snyder said.

With little law enforcement available, often no attempt was made to find the killer, and the prevailing attitude was one of “well, there was another fight and somebody died,” she said.

Unearthing history

For Beth Nodland, the interest goes beyond her professional career. She holds master’s degrees in anthropology and archaeology, and has provided those services on thousands of projects across North Dakota. She owns and works out of a building on Fourth Street, the site of Mullen and O’Neill’s saloon. Crews in 2014 while doing excavation work for an elevator found bones on the property. That’s when her personal interest started.

“I wanted to know more,” she said.

The bones turned out to be those of an animal, but that didn’t stop her. She learned that on the two lots she owns there were eight alleged murders, and in 1883 the grave of an infant was found. Nodland has devoted six years of research to Bismarck and Fourth Street. A book is forthcoming, one she says will deal more with "how it really happened than the Hollywood version."

Some of the fascination with Bismarck’s Bloody Fourth, she said, comes about because of an absence of detailed history for that time frame. More about Bismarck was documented as it became the capital.

“If you take Dodge City or Deadwood, we had that same thing and some of the same characters here, but there’s not enough written about it,” she said. The story is “more than just the booze end of it,” she said, when brothels, vaudeville and dance halls are added into the mix.

“Think about Williston in the worst of the oil boom,” she said. “There’s just a certain environment that happens.”

Nodland in her research has uncovered information she says represents “the bigger story” of Bismarck: Black, Greek and Chinese pioneers; entrepreneurs; end-of-line gangs.

The Bloody Fourth story is important to the city’s history because “it puts Bismarck in the flow of development of the railroad westward,” Nodland said.

“It shows that the color is interesting to people, and it’s a way to bring people into the story,” she said.

'A long-term fascination'

The importance of that stretch of time and street wasn’t lost on early writers. Tribune founder Clement Lounsberry once wrote that Mullen and O’Neill’s place had “anything that corrupt men or bad women would be apt to seek.” The lawlessness of the district prompted the Tribune at one point to push editorially for vigilante justice. Mullen and O'Neill, advertisers in the Tribune, once confronted Lounsberry at his office over his views. Lounsberry stood his ground and neither side drew weapons.

Linda Slaughter, Bismarck’s first postmistress, teacher at the city’s first school, and early member of the Ladies Historical Society, could see some of the goings on from her home above the telegraph office. She wrote extensively about young Bismarck, one of her most quoted lines being, “No respectable woman would ever walk down that street.” It would be the influence of Slaughter and other women that forced the men of Bismarck to settle it, Vadnie said. They lobbied, for example, for the replacement of wooden storefront awnings with cloth-type awnings that looked less Wild West-ish.

Dime novels and other writings glamourized Bismarck’s seedy side, making it look “dashing and daring,” Snyder said. Lounsberry could exaggerate for promotion of the city, but she added there’s no reason to doubt the accuracy of his news stories.

“He most probably downplayed it because he was a huge promoter of Bismarck and wanted people to settle here,” she said.

The most talked about two- or three-year span of Fourth Street tailed off and then settled dramatically when gold was discovered in the Black Hills.

“It became a gentler town as time went on,” Vadnie said.

Bismarck’s history is somewhat typical of a Plains town and includes “some good scholarship and some not,” McCormack said.

“People are attracted to it. It’s a natural thing,” he said. “There’s a fascination with weapons and gunfighters.”

That interest isn’t likely to wane. As a community grows, newcomers seek historical information about their new home, which in turn expands the interest even more.

“With the interest in the West, violence and in things sometimes hidden, this will be a long-term fascination,” he said.

