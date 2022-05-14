Bismarck residents gather on Founders Day to celebrate 150th birthday

People of all ages visited historical exhibits and celebrated the city’s 150th anniversary at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, known as Founders Day.

The weekend-long event included the "Best of Bismarck Show of the Century (And a Half!)" which featured local artists such as the Andrist Family, Chuck Suchy and Emily Walter.

Before the Exhibit Halls opened at noon, a line of people eager for show tickets started forming. A $1.50 ticket also included access to the community barbecue in the Event Center’s parking lot.

Maggie Kohls, of Bismarck, was one of those waiting for the doors to open. She said she decided to enjoy the exhibits while waiting for the ticket line to whittle down.

“This only happens once every 150 years, so it seemed worthwhile to check out,” Kohls said.

The Exhibit Halls were filled with old vehicles, booths with historical information, a tepee and live music. Some exhibit-goers admired the antique tractors and historical artifacts on display, while others danced with the band.

Upstairs, people gathered in the Prairie Rose Rooms to watch "Hometown History" films. They included clips from KFYR, Dakota Media Access and the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

Oliver Peltz, 11, said he was excited to listen to the local bands, especially Shaky Calls, Scotty Prebys & The Jazz Collective, and the McMahon Bros. As far as the exhibits, he said he liked seeing the 1986 yellow Chevy Corvette convertible the most.

Charles Reichert, 21, and Joseph Schon, 20, of Bismarck, came to the exhibit with their friend Andrew D’Andrea, 21, who is visiting from Virginia. D’Andrea said he will definitely have to come back and visit again.

“A lady at our church told us about it so we just decided to come and check it out,” Reichert said. “We liked the part where they showed all the history of Bismarck and North Dakota, and the cars were pretty cool too.”

Ann Vadnie, who ran the Historical Society booth, said she hopes those interested in history continue to celebrate the anniversary throughout the summer.

“The preservation of history is so important,” Vadnie said. “It gives you a sense of connection to know your history. I like the idea that we celebrate these big anniversaries and I think this program is going to be really good, but I wish we’d be more involved throughout the year and be more involved in the historical programs that we have.”

On Sunday the Exhibit Halls and Prairie Rose Rooms will be open 1-4 p.m. There will also be free Bismarck Donuts for those attending.

