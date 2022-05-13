Bismarck official's collection inspires 150th planning

Jason Tomanek is running out of wall space.

The assistant Bismarck city administrator has an extensive collection of historic photographs, postcards and other Bismarck souvenirs on display in his office.

“It starts with my love of Bismarck,” said Tomanek, a city native.

Now he is one of the people involved with planning Bismarck’s 150th anniversary celebration, and he’s drawing inspiration from items in his own office.

Former Community Development Director Carl Hokenstad has this take on Tomanek's collection: “It’s like a museum. I just love it."

The hobby started with Tomanek purchasing a few old Bismarck postcards from an antique shop to display in his office at Bismarck’s planning department.

When he moved into a larger office after becoming assistant city administrator in 2016, the hobby took off.

“Because I just had so many walls to cover,” Tomanek said.

Today his desk is surrounded by black-and-white aerial photos of Bismarck, a banner from the city’s centennial in 1972, original watercolor paintings of historic Bismarck buildings and other framed photographs.

Tomanek also has collected a brick from every downtown Bismarck building taken down in the past 15 years.

“I can tell you where each brick came from. They’re all from a different building,” he said. “I don’t know why, these things are just interesting to me.”

Then there is what he calls his grandma collection -- old porcelain plates and other knickknacks that were once souvenirs from Bismarck.

Some of the porcelain items are stamped to indicate they were made for Bismarck stores, including the Webb Brothers Department Store that stood where Zimmerman’s Furniture is today.

“My grandmother collected plates. That’s why I think it’s kinda corny that I have these things, because I don’t think they’re very nice, but they’re from here,” he said.

Tomanek has acquired some items from people who have passed them on to him, including Hokenstad, who retired in 2019 after 41 years working for the city.

As Hokenstad was cleaning out his office, he brought historical or unique Bismarck items to Tomanek.

“He kind of was a depository,” Hokenstad said.

But the bulk of the collection comes from eBay. Tomanek searches the site daily, using different search terms for various spellings of Bismarck and North Dakota.

One eBay find is an old hand mirror with a picture of the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge on it. Tomanek said he was told the State Historical Society had seen something similar, but with a different picture and in inferior condition.

The mirror came to him from a seller in San Francisco, but the seller got it from an estate sale and didn’t know the story behind it.

“I love to think that somebody purchased that item at the rail depot when they were coming through town. Maybe it was a trinket for their child when they went back home if they were here on business,” Tomanek said. “I don’t know these stories, but I just know that it has ties to Bismarck, and that’s why I like it.”

Postcards are his favorite part of the collection. He now has about 230 unique postcards, some of which predate statehood in 1889 and are postmarked Dakota Territory. Many postcards show Bismarck streetscapes, the rail depot, the Capitol and various versions of the Patterson Hotel.

“I really like the ones that are written on,” Tomanek said. “They tell a story. It’s a report of their time in Bismarck.”

His collection from Bismarck’s centennial in 1972 has helped inspire ideas for the sesquicentennial planning in 2022. The city has adopted a logo created locally for use during the anniversary that will be widely used by the city, businesses and community members.

The logo is featured on limited edition sesquicentennial tokens the city has had produced. They will be available to people who purchase $15 reserved tickets to the activities at the Bismarck Event Center on May 14, as well as other events that are part of the celebration. In addition, the city is having 150th banners and flags produced for street lights downtown and for city buildings, as well as wooden nickels and other items that will be available to the public, Tomanek said.

A screen printing company is producing 150th souvenirs that will be available for purchase as well.

Tomanek only has a small area of his office wall where he could display additional items, but he’s eyeing some empty hallways in the City County Building.

“I’m no authoritarian on any of this stuff, I’m just a collector. An organized collector,” Tomanek said. “At some point it might be a problem.”

