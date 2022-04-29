Bismarck birthday bash kicks off

Bismarck’s 150th birthday celebration kicks off this weekend, but it’s more than a weekend bash.

“It’s not one event,” Mayor Steve Bakken said. “It’s a series of events over the entire summer. We have an opportunity to showcase the city, showcase where we’ve come from and showcase where we’re going.”

The party begins with the Band Night Parade at 6:30 p.m. Friday. It continues Saturday, which is traditionally recognized as Founders Day, with a full day of events at the Bismarck Event Center, including a community barbecue and a performance called “Best of Bismarck Show of the Century … and a Half.”

Bakken said the city will continue to honor Bismarck’s history throughout the year with additional events and activities.

“One of the things that we’re going to be able to highlight throughout the yearlong celebration is the diversity within the community, how many different facets make up the Bismarck metro area, from the river to development up north, development down south, University of Mary, our growth to the east, all of that,” Bakken said. “For me, that’s really an opportunity for us to put an exclamation point on where we are and where we came from, and really push that message out there that we’ve got a very bright future ahead of us.”

MDU Resources is among the sponsors helping Bismarck celebrate 150 years. The company and its subsidiaries have supplied electricity and natural gas to Bismarck for more than 75 years and the corporation has been headquartered in the city for 54 years.

“During our long history in the community, we have been extremely proud to have supported and been part of the significant growth this community has seen,” said Dave Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources Group Inc. “In turn, this community has been extremely supportive of our growth, and it has been a phenomenal place for many of our employees to live and raise families.”

History scavenger hunt

One of the activities planned this summer is a virtual scavenger hunt that will give participants a unique way to experience the city’s history. The project is a partnership between the city of Bismarck and a local company.

The scavenger hunt is powered by an interactive map platform, Yondar, which guides visitors to places with a traditional 2D map or in 3D, augmented reality. A number of prizes will be awarded, with a grand prize valued at $7,500.

Participants must scan a QR code or type in an event URL on a smartphone at each of six events. They then visit beacon locations at the events to unlock a hidden Golden Ticket pickup location. They’ll be entered into a drawing for prizes by picking up a Golden Ticket and retaining the stub.

“Each beacon at the historical sites has a piece of content and imagery,” said Zander Mabin, founder and CEO of InnovatAR, the company that launched Yondar. “In addition to being a fun experience, it’s a way to learn about Bismarck.”

Beacons will be set up at the state Capitol on May 14; Camp Hancock Summer Opening, May 27-29; Heritage River Landing Grand Opening, July 16 (tentative); Former Governors' Mansion Ice Cream Social, Aug. 14; United Tribes Technical College International Powwow, Sept. 9-11; and Downtown Street Fair, Sept. 16-17.

Weekend events

A schedule of kickoff events is available at www.bismarckeventcenter.com. For more information on Bismarck's 150th anniversary, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/bismarck150.

Friday, May 13

Band Night Parade, 6:30 p.m., route begins near state Capitol.

Saturday, May 14

General Admission, $1.50 or purchase reserved tickets for $15. Both options include show and meal ticket.

“History & Mystery Scavenger Hunt” on the state Capitol grounds.

Music performances, noon-11 p.m., Event Center's Exhibit Hall.

Historical exhibits, noon-11 p.m., Event Center's Exhibit Halls A and B.

Bismarck Hometown History films, noon-11 p.m., Event Center's Prairie Rose Rooms.

"Best of Bismarck Show of the Century (And a Half!)" show, 2 and 7 p.m., Bismarck Event Center Arena.

Community barbecue, 4 p.m., Bismarck Event Center Parking Lot B.

Anonymous Phenomenon reunion show, 9 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.

Sunday, May 15

Historical exhibits, 1-4 p.m., Event Center's Exhibit Halls A and B.

Bismarck Hometown History films, 1-4 p.m., Event Center's Prairie Rose Rooms.

Music performances, 1-4 p.m., Event Center's Exhibit Hall.

