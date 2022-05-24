Help wanted: Bismarck Parks and Rec seeking lifeguards and swim instructors

A shortage of lifeguards has prompted the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District to start the summer with adjusted pool hours and swim lessons.

A national lifeguard shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic has left many pools high and dry. But this is the first time Bismarck Parks has run into the problem, according to Facilities and Programs Director Mike Wald.

“This is something we haven’t seen before,” Wald said. “It has been a nationwide issue, but it hasn’t affected us. Last year we were fine all the way across the board. We were able to keep our pools open for normal hours and fully staffed. So this is new.”

Parks and Rec has lifeguard certification classes scheduled before pools open early next month, which Wald hopes will help boost numbers.

He said Parks and Rec would need to hire 15-20 additional lifeguards to return to normal operating hours.

“It's a little tough right now, but we’re hoping that these classes that are scheduled and that we might put on the schedule will allow us to get our pool hours back,” Wald said.

Bismarck’s three outdoor pools will open June 6. Hillside Aquatic Complex will operate under normal hours from 12-4 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. daily, while the Elks Aquatic Center and Paul H. Wachter Complex will be open Monday through Friday from 12-4 p.m. Indoor morning swim lessons will be offered at the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, but evening lessons will not be available.

Updates to pool hours and swim lesson options will be posted online at www.bisparks.org and on Facebook.

