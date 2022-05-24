 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hearing on proposed Bismarck hate crime ordinance postponed

The Bismarck City Commission has postponed a public hearing on a proposed hate crime ordinance.

The hearing was to be held Tuesday night, but Commissioner Nancy Guy could not attend due to an unexpected family matter, according to Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek. The hearing has been moved to the next commission meeting, on June 14.

The proposed ordinance would add hate crimes to the existing ordinances that address simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. If it's enacted, Bismarck would join Fargo and Grand Forks in placing such language on the books.

The proposed ordinance is at https://bit.ly/3wttyMO.

