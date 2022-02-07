Youth shelter care grants available

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is making available $1.5 million in grant money to expand temporary shelter care services for children and youth.

More than 500 children used shelter beds in the state last year, according to the department.

“Our goal is to make sure we have safe places available for children and teens when families are in crisis,” said Cory Pedersen, director of the department’s Children and Family Services Division.

Current and prospective shelter care service providers can apply for grants to establish a shelter care program or enhance existing services and facilities. The department expects to award grants of up to $150,000 per site to 10 sites this year.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3IXgJ0R.

