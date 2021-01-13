With vaccinations on horizon, Event Center virus testing to stop amid low demand

Public health officials have decided to stop holding coronavirus testing events at the Bismarck Event Center as demand falls and they shift gears to vaccinations.

"As COVID-19 positive cases have declined across the state, demand for testing has also decreased," Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said in a statement.

There were 1,749 active coronavirus cases statewide Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health. That's a drop of 14 from the previous day, and significantly lower than in mid-November when active cases topped 11,000.

Moch said public health workers were administering about 1,000 tests at each drive-thru event at the Bismarck Event Center during peak demand several months ago, but the figure has dropped to around 200 at more recent events.

Rapid testing is becoming more common as the state has encouraged people without COVID-19 symptoms to use up its stash of BinaxNOW tests that return results in 15 minutes. Those tests are available at a number of locations statewide. Moch attributed some of the drop in interest in testing at the Bismarck Event Center to the new rapid tests. At the event center, public health workers administered PCR tests that must be processed in labs, and results often take several days.