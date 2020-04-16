With 28 more coronavirus cases reported, North Dakota sees biggest single-day jump

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota officials reported 28 more cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, the biggest jump in cases the state has experienced in a single day.

Two of the new cases came in Burleigh County, with the bulk of the rest, 17 cases, in Cass County. Other new western North Dakota cases include three in Stark County and one each in McKenzie and Dunn counties.

The state has reported 393 cases since the virus was first confirmed in North Dakota on March 11.

The cases reported Thursday stem from a batch of 387 processed tests, bringing the total number of people tested in North Dakota to 11,704.

Twenty-one more people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to Thursday’s data. In total, 163 people have recovered statewide.

One more person has been hospitalized for the disease, the state reported Thursday. Fourteen people are currently receiving coronavirus-related care in hospitals across the state.

North Dakota has seen nine deaths related to the virus in recent weeks.

