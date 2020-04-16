You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
With 28 more coronavirus cases reported, North Dakota sees biggest single-day jump
alert top story

With 28 more coronavirus cases reported, North Dakota sees biggest single-day jump

North Dakota officials reported 28 more cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, the biggest jump in cases the state has experienced in a single day.

Two of the new cases came in Burleigh County, with the bulk of the rest, 17 cases, in Cass County. Other new western North Dakota cases include three in Stark County and one each in McKenzie and Dunn counties.

The state has reported 393 cases since the virus was first confirmed in North Dakota on March 11.

The cases reported Thursday stem from a batch of 387 processed tests, bringing the total number of people tested in North Dakota to 11,704.

Coronavirus in North Dakota

Twenty-one more people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to Thursday’s data. In total, 163 people have recovered statewide.

One more person has been hospitalized for the disease, the state reported Thursday. Fourteen people are currently receiving coronavirus-related care in hospitals across the state.

North Dakota has seen nine deaths related to the virus in recent weeks.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News