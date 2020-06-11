Wife of lieutenant governor advocates 'freeing' nursing home residents in post

Sanford did not respond to Tribune requests for comment. Brent Sanford told the Tribune that his wife is "frustrated" and that "there was some offense taken at the local level in Watford (City), but it's not like the relationships are severed." He said the post could lead to more dialogue and collaboration during the nursing home reopening process.

Sandra Sanford made it clear in later comments on her post that she was not criticizing the McKenzie County Healthcare System, which she said offers “great care.”

System CEO Dan Kelly declined to comment on the nature of Sanford’s post and the language she used, but he said he had communicated with her via text message. He declined to provide details on the nature of their conversation but said "the principal message that I put forth is that we are following the directives that have come from the North Dakota Department of Health and from the governor's office."

Sanford said on her Facebook post that she expressed to Kelly she believes restrictions at long-term care facilities are “very heavy handed” and that she worries residents have no advocate.