Income eligibility guidelines in North Dakota for the program commonly known as WIC have been adjusted based on federal poverty levels.

WIC is short for the North Dakota Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. It provides food, nutrition education and other support for low-income families.

The guideline change increases the amount of income a family can make and still qualify for services. Effective May 1, a family of four can earn up to $4,625 each month (or $55,500 annually) and still qualify.

For more information, go to www.hhs.nd.gov/food-programs/WIC.