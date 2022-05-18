WIC program income eligibility guidelines change

There’s no job like it running an abortion clinic. There are the clients -- so many of them desperate, in need, grateful. There are the abortion opponents -- passionate, relentless, often furious. And hovering over it all are legal challenges, and the awareness that your clinic may be just a judicial ruling away from extinction. Last week's leaked, draft from the U.S. Supreme Court put clinics in about half the states on notice that their time may be short. The Associated Press talked with three women and one man who run abortion clinics in such states about their work.