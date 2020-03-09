What North Dakotans need to know about the coronavirus

There are currently no reported cases of coronavirus in North Dakota.
North Dakota officials have said the risk of the new coronavirus becoming widespread in North Dakota is low, but they are making plans with local, state, tribal and federal partners to be prepared.
The state lab in Bismarck can now process initial medical tests to determine whether a person has contracted the new coronavirus.
The testing involves taking nose and mouth swabs, then sending those samples to the state lab. Results would come back in about five hours, said Dr. Christie Massen, director of the lab. The state would send any positive samples to the federal labs affiliated with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.
Testing will be available free of charge to people who meet certain criteria, she said. The criteria weigh a person’s level of exposure to the virus and their symptoms.
Gov. Doug Burgum said the state’s emergency supply is well-stocked.
The state has stored more than 2 million surgical masks and 1 million N95 masks, which offer greater protection from airborne particles. The state has distributed more than 300 reusable devices known as PAPRs to hospitals. The state has another 300 PAPRs in its cache.
You have free articles remaining.
The North Dakota Department of Health established a website, www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, with resources for residents and an online survey for people who have traveled internationally.
The health department encourages people to take basic steps to prevent the spread of the virus. The steps mimic best practices to prevent the flu from spreading. They include:
- Washing your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer for at least 20 seconds.
- Staying at home when you are sick.
- Avoiding touching your face.
- Covering coughs and sneezes with an elbow or tissue.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.