What North Dakotans need to know about the coronavirus

There are currently no reported cases of coronavirus in North Dakota.

North Dakota officials have said the risk of the new coronavirus becoming widespread in North Dakota is low, but they are making plans with local, state, tribal and federal partners to be prepared.

The state lab in Bismarck can now process initial medical tests to determine whether a person has contracted the new coronavirus.

The testing involves taking nose and mouth swabs, then sending those samples to the state lab. Results would come back in about five hours, said Dr. Christie Massen, director of the lab. The state would send any positive samples to the federal labs affiliated with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.

Testing will be available free of charge to people who meet certain criteria, she said. The criteria weigh a person’s level of exposure to the virus and their symptoms.

Gov. Doug Burgum said the state’s emergency supply is well-stocked.