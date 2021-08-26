West Nile virus cases reported in North Dakota

Cases of West Nile virus have been increasing in North Dakota in recent weeks, the state Health Department reported Thursday.

As of Wednesday there had been five confirmed cases in people, with test results pending for six others. Four of the five confirmed cases were hospitalized, as were two of the six pending cases. The confirmed cases were in the counties of Cass, Mercer, Sargent and Stutsman.

Two horses, one bird and 16 mosquito pools statewide also have tested positive. With the exception of a horse case in McIntosh County, all of those cases are in eastern North Dakota.

Common symptoms of the mosquito-borne virus include fever, headache, body/joint aches or rash. People who develop severe illness may experience stiff neck, altered mental status, paralysis, coma and possibly death. Most people infected with West Nile experience no symptoms.

The number of West Nile cases in North Dakota varies year by year. Last year there were seven confirmed human cases, and in 2019 there were nine. But in 2018 there were 204. In 2007, a recent high point, there were 369.