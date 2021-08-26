West Nile virus cases reported in North Dakota; patients experiencing severe symptoms

Cases of West Nile virus are on the rise in North Dakota, with the majority of confirmed cases experiencing severe symptoms, the state Health Department reported Thursday.
As of Wednesday there had been five confirmed cases in people, with test results pending for six others. Four of the five confirmed cases were hospitalized, as were two of the six pending cases. The confirmed cases were in the counties of Cass, Mercer, Sargent and Stutsman.
Two horses, one bird and 16 mosquito pools statewide also have tested positive. With the exception of a horse case in McIntosh County, all of those cases are in eastern North Dakota.
Common symptoms of the mosquito-borne virus include fever, headache, body/joint aches or rash. People who develop severe illness may experience stiff neck, altered mental status, paralysis, coma and possibly death. Most people infected with West Nile experience no symptoms.
The number of West Nile cases in North Dakota varies year by year. Last year there were seven confirmed human cases, and in 2019 there were nine. But in 2018 there were 204. In 2007, a recent high point, there were 369.
“Peak WNV activity historically has occurred in August," Health Department Epidemiologist Amanda Bakken said. "This is the time to be vigilant and take precautions, not just when people are aware mosquitoes are biting them.”
The impact of this summer's drought on the West Nile risk isn't clear. The main type of mosquito that transmits the virus "breeds in standing water such as puddles, buckets, agricultural ditches, etc.," Bakken said. "Drought can decrease breeding grounds, but because this mosquito does well in any available pool of standing water, (drought) doesn’t impact ... breeding as much as it would a floodwater species."
Three of the five confirmed cases in people this year have been neuroinvasive -- affecting the nervous system.
"Because our cases have had particularly severe symptoms ... it is especially important that people protect themselves," Bakken said.
Health officials are urging people to take precautions against West Nile such as using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, eliminating standing pools of water, and limiting outdoors activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most likely to bite.
For more information, go to https://www.health.nd.gov/wnv.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.