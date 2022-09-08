West Nile virus cases increasing in North Dakota; Burleigh, Morton each has a case

Cases of West Nile virus are on the rise in North Dakota, and state health officials are reminding people to take precautions against disease-spreading mosquitoes even as the weather cools.

As of Wednesday there were 11 confirmed human cases, with test results pending on other cases, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Four people had been hospitalized. Four of the 11 cases were "neuroinvasive," a more severe form of disease that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can result in meningitis, encephalitis or paralysis.

There has been one West Nile case each in Burleigh and Morton counties, along with two in McLean and one apiece in Mercer and Stark counties. In eastern North Dakota, there have been two cases in Cass County and one each in Grand Forks, Griggs and Richland counties.

In addition to human cases, one bird and 19 mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile statewide.

“People should be aware of the increase in mosquitoes spreading West Nile virus and take proper precautions to protect themselves from bites,” state Epidemiologist Amanda Bakken said. “Peak WNV activity historically has occurred in late August, but with the late spring, we are not surprised to see an increase in cases continuing into September. This is the time to be vigilant and safeguard against disease.”

Most people infected with West Nile experience no symptoms. Those who develop symptoms commonly report fever, headache, body/joint aches or rash. People who develop severe illness may experience a stiff neck, altered mental status, paralysis, coma and possibly death. People over 60 or those who have underlying health issues are at greater risk for developing West Nile neuroinvasive disease.

Precautions against mosquitoes include using insect repellents; wearing protective clothing; limiting outdoor activities at dusk and dawn; eliminating stagnant water where mosquitoes lay eggs; installing and maintaining window screens; and maintaining a well-trimmed yard.

There were 30 West Nile cases in the state last year, with 14 hospitalizations and one death -- a southwest North Dakota resident over the age of 60, according to state data. Burleigh County had five cases and Morton County two cases last year. In 2020 there were seven West Nile cases statewide and no deaths, and no cases in Burleigh-Morton.

For more information, go to https://health.nd.gov/wnv.