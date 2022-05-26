Weekly COVID-19 cases number almost 1,000 in North Dakota; first case of BA.4 confirmed

COVID-19 cases are increasing along with coronavirus mutants in North Dakota.

The state Health Department's pandemic dashboard on Friday reported 960 new virus cases over the week -- the eighth straight time that the weekly total has risen.

The department also confirmed its first case of BA.4, a week after confirming North Dakota's first case of BA.5. Both descendants of the omicron coronavirus variant first surfaced in South Africa and are now spreading around the globe, according to state Medical Services Section Chief Kirby Kruger.

"Like BA.5, there is still more we need to understand about this variant but thus far, symptoms and disease severity are similar to that of the BA.2 subvariant. BA.4 and BA.5 are more infectious than BA.2," he said. "Preliminary information is suggesting antibody escape may be more likely with BA.4 and BA.5, meaning that both reinfection and breakthrough cases may be more likely to occur. Vaccination with boosters appears to reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalizations."

Cases of BA.2.12.1, another omicron descendant that was first detected in North Dakota three weeks ago, continue to rise.

"This last week this lineage increased from 13 to 35, or 169%," Kruger said. "This is a good demonstration of this lineage’s increased infectiousness, and CDC is now indicating this is the most prevalent variant circulating in the United States."

CDC is the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been 244,278 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020. Federal data shows 2,280 virus-related deaths in the state, up five from last week. County-level death data is not available. Twenty-seven deaths statewide have been linked to omicron.

Disease severity continues to remain low in the state. Forty-three people with COVID-19 were admitted to North Dakota hospitals during the week, compared with 42 the previous week. Coronavirus patients continue to make up a low percentage of hospital patients -- taking up about 3% of occupied inpatient beds and about 4% of occupied intensive care unit beds statewide.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 66.4% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60%. The national averages are 76.5% and 70.8%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 44.7%, compared to 48.4% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the CDC can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk, as is much of the rest of the state.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

