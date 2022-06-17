Weekly COVID-19 cases jump again in North Dakota; risk increases in Burleigh-Morton

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in North Dakota continue to rise, and more counties are now considered to have medium or high coronavirus transmission risks.

The state Health Department's pandemic dashboard on Friday reported 1,329 new coronavirus cases over the week, a 23% increase from the previous week's total. The figure for Burleigh-Morton counties was 227 weekly cases, up from 138. The two counties also moved from low risk to medium risk during the week, according to levels determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were 84 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals during the week, up from 50 the previous week. Coronavirus patients made up about 3.5% of occupied inpatient beds and 3% of intensive care unit beds statewide.

Federal data showed three virus-related deaths over the week, raising North Dakota's pandemic total to 2,287. County-level death data is not available.

The rise in COVID-19 cases since late April is due to mutations of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, particularly BA.2.12.1, which state Medical Services Section Chief Kirby Kruger said "has increased infectiousness and increased ability to evade antibodies."

There have been 247,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 66.6% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60.2%. The national averages are 76.8% and 71%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 45%, compared to 48.9% nationally.

Second booster doses are available for three main groups of people, according to Kruger:

All adults 50 years and older.

All people 12 years or older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Adults 18 to 49 years who received two doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the CDC can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Fourteen North Dakota counties are now in the medium risk category, up from nine the previous week; six counties are at high risk, up from three.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

