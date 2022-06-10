Weekly COVID-19 cases in North Dakota top 1,000 again; some counties have high transmission risk

Weekly COVID-19 cases in North Dakota surpassed 1,000 for a second straight time, as omicron variant mutants continued to dominate.

The state Health Department's pandemic dashboard on Friday reported 1,084 new coronavirus cases over the week, after documenting 1,189 the previous week. But the total dropped for the first time in 10 weeks. The total for Burleigh-Morton counties also fell, from 167 the previous week to 138 over the past week.

Severity of disease -- one of the things the weekly update aims to track -- remained low.

Fifty people with COVID-19 were admitted to North Dakota hospitals during the week, compared with 53 the previous week. Coronavirus patients continue to make up a low percentage of hospital patients -- taking up about 2% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds statewide.

Federal data showed just one virus-related death over the week, raising North Dakota's pandemic total to 2,284. County-level death data is not available.

The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases has been driven by highly contagious descendants of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"BA2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 continue to expand in the state. These three sublineages of omicron made up one-third of the reported omicron variants confirmed this week," state Medical Services Section Chief Kirby Kruger said. "These lineages have been confirmed in 20 counties that are geographically widespread. It is likely these three variants will continue to emerge in our state.

"What we don’t know is how long cases will continue to increase or the magnitude of the increases," he said. "I think it is encouraging that some eastern states are starting to see a downturn in case reports."

There have been 246,544 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 66.6% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60.1%. The national averages are 76.7% and 70.9%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 44.9%, compared to 48.7% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk, as is much of the rest of the state. But three counties have moved into the high risk category this week -- McIntosh, Logan and Bottineau. Nine counties including Dunn and Hettinger are in the medium category.

"Increases in disease transmission have impacted community levels in our state," Kruger said, adding that "In the counties in the high level, people should consider masking when indoors in a public space or when using public transportation."

Kruger said, "The key is for people to be aware of what is happening in their area of the state so they make informed decisions about how best to protect themselves and others, especially people who may be at an increased risk for more severe illness."

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

