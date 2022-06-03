Weekly COVID-19 cases in North Dakota surpass 1,000; some counties at medium or high risk

Weekly COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have jumped past 1,000, and several counties in the state have moved into the medium or high transmission risk categories.

The state also continues to see increases in coronavirus mutants that are highly transmissible.

The state Health Department's pandemic dashboard on Friday reported 1,189 new virus cases over the week -- a 24% rise from 960 the previous week, and the ninth straight time that the weekly total has risen. It's the first four-figure total since the state moved from daily to weekly reporting in mid-March.

Disease severity continues to remain low in the state, though 53 people with COVID-19 were admitted to North Dakota hospitals during the week, compared with 43 the previous week. Coronavirus patients continue to make up a low percentage of hospital patients -- taking up about 3% of occupied inpatient beds and about 2.5% of occupied intensive care unit beds statewide.

Federal data shows three virus-related deaths over the week, raising North Dakota's pandemic total to 2,283. County-level death data is not available. Twenty-nine of the deaths have been linked to omicron, the dominant coronavirus variant at present.

The state over the week saw increases in three omicron subvariants: BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5, according to state Medical Services Section Chief Kirby Kruger.

"These three subvariants are all more easily transmitted that the original BA.2 sublineage, and all three are more likely to escape antibodies from both previous infection and vaccination," he said. "Hospital admissions with COVID are also increasing. As we see cases increase, we will likely continue to see more hospitalizations. The good news is that hospitalizations still remain relatively low compared to the delta (variant) wave we experienced last year."

There were 385 confirmed delta hospitalizations, and 87 deaths. There have been 128 documented omicron hospitalizations.

"Vaccinations and boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe illness that may result in hospitalizations," Kruger said. "We continue to encourage people to talk with their providers."

There have been 245,476 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 66.5% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60.1%. The national averages are 76.6% and 70.9%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 44.8%, compared to 48.6% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk, as is much of the rest of the state. Three counties have moved into the high risk category, however -- McIntosh, Logan and Rolette. Ten northern counties are in the medium category.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

