Weekly COVID-19 cases in North Dakota hit 7-month low; Burleigh-Morton now at low risk

New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continued on a downward trend over the past week, reaching their lowest level since last spring.

The weekly case tally reported on the state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard dropped to 721, the third straight week of a decrease and down from the recent high of 1,102 in early December. It's the lowest level since 613 weekly cases reported in early May. The weekly dashboard is meant to reflect trends, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state.

There were 113 new cases in Burleigh-Morton counties over the past seven days, 100 fewer than the total two weeks ago. It's the lowest level for the two counties since 67 reported in mid-May.

The coronavirus transmission risk in Burleigh County and Morton County dropped to low, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most North Dakota counties are now in that category. The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide over the week totaled 63, up from 49 the previous week. The weekly number has fluctuated between 48 and 81 the past four months.

Coronavirus patients took up less than 4% of occupied inpatient beds and less than 5% of intensive care unit beds in the state this week.

There have been 280,043 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,422 deaths, up eight over the week.

More information

Federal data shows that 69.1% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.7%. The national averages are 78.7% and 73%, respectively.

Nationally, 14.6% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 14.1%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.