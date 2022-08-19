Weekly COVID-19 cases fall in North Dakota; Morton County risk level downgraded

Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped substantially this week, and the risk for coronavirus transmission in Morton County was downgraded to medium.

However, the risk level for Burleigh and 15 other North Dakota counties remained high, and COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide jumped again.

The state's coronavirus dashboard, updated weekly on Fridays, showed 1,571 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, compared with 1,820 the previous week and 1,952 the week before that. Cases in Burleigh-Morton stood at 273, compared with 216 the previous week.

County risk levels as determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3AfSY2A. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Sixteen North Dakota counties are considered high risk, 28 are at medium risk and nine are at low risk this week.

There were 114 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Dakota over the past week, up from 102 the previous week and 91 the week before that. Coronavirus patients still make up a low percentage, however -- about 4.6% of occupied inpatient beds and 7.4% of intensive care unit beds statewide.

Federal data showed three new virus-related deaths in North Dakota in the past week, raising the state's pandemic total to 2,329. County-level death data is not available. There have been 262,554 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 67.3% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60.8%. The national averages are 77.2% and 71.5%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 46.5%, compared to 49.9% nationally. Second booster doses are available for three main groups of people:

All adults 50 years and older.

All people 12 years or older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Adults 18 to 49 years who received two doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.