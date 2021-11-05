Weekly COVID-19 case, death data trends downward in North Dakota; delta still persists

North Dakota health officials on Friday reported 581 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, though weekly totals in the two categories trended downward and federal modeling suggested that might continue.

The Health Department between Sunday and Friday of this week reported 2,953 new cases on its coronavirus dashboard. That compares with 2,988 cases from Sunday through Friday of last week. There were 38 deaths reported in that time frame last week, and 26 this week.

Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates both downward trends should continue through November.

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations all have spiked in recent months due to the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota rose by 239 over the past week, to 2,029, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

Delta has pushed out other variants previously identified in the state -- alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon and mu. In the past seven weeks there has been one additional case of alpha and no cases of the other variants.

North Dakota's state lab has identified 3,425 cases of the six variants, though the actual number is almost certainly higher than the data indicates, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined.

There have been 274 hospitalizations and 36 deaths linked to variants in North Dakota; close to two-thirds of each are linked to delta.

More daily data

Friday's data brought the state's pandemic totals to 151,041 confirmed cases, with 145,658 recoveries, 1,788 deaths and 6,023 hospitalizations.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one Friday, to 244; Morton County's total remained unchanged, at 119.

Current hospitalizations dropped for a fourth straight day, to 142, but hospital capacity remained tight, with about 9% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 4% of intensive care unit beds available.

The most recent state data indicated Sanford Health Bismarck had one available general care bed and one available ICU bed; CHI St. Alexius Health had no beds listed in either category.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 55.8% of eligible North Dakota adults and 33.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Logan, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

