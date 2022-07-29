 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly COVID-19 case count in North Dakota still relatively high, but Burleigh-Morton cases drop

CoronaLogo

North Dakota's weekly count of new COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,800 for a third consecutive week, but new cases in Burleigh and Morton counties dropped substantially.

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 1,880 confirmed cases in the past seven days, up slightly from the previous week. Case numbers have been pushed up this summer by highly contagious mutations of the omicron variant of the virus.

There were 264 new cases in Burleigh-Morton, down from 323 the previous week. It's the lowest total for the counties in five weeks.

However, the two counties remain in the coronavirus high risk category, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirty of North Dakota's 57 counties are either at medium or high risk, with the other 23 counties at low risk. County risk levels can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Seventy-four people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Dakota over the past week, down from 85 the previous week. Coronavirus patients still make up a low percentage -- about 4.1% of occupied inpatient beds and 5% of intensive care unit beds statewide, though those percentages crept up slightly over the week.

Federal data showed three new virus-related deaths in North Dakota, raising the state's pandemic total to 2,307. County-level death data is not available. There have been 257,331 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 67% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60.6%. The national averages are 77.1% and 71.5%, respectively. 

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 46.1%, compared to 49.9% nationally. Second booster doses are available for three main groups of people:

  • All adults 50 years and older.
  • All people 12 years or older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
  • Adults 18 to 49 years who received two doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. 

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Concerned about COVID-19?

