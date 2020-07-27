Washington, DC puts North Dakota on list of high-risk states; active COVID-19 cases hit new high

Gov. Doug Burgum's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Washington, D.C., order. When New York state last week added North Dakota to its list of states from which residents must quarantine after arriving, Burgum questioned the data that state was using but also said "I respect states' rights. I respect that states can decide who they want to have travel or not."

The District of Columbia is a federal district overseen by Congress, but it has its own municipal government.

North Dakota's Department of Health on Monday reported 112 new cases of COVID-19, raising the statewide total to 5,986 since the start of the pandemic. Active cases rose to 1,058, 33 more than Sunday's high.

New cases were reported in 25 counties, including 25 cases in Burleigh, which has developed into a hot spot this month, and five in neighboring Morton. Burleigh continues to lead the state in active cases, with 261. Morton is fourth, with 84, behind Cass and Grand Forks counties.

The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 148,366, and total tests number 293,191. There have been 337 hospitalizations, 4,829 recoveries and 99 deaths. Forty-three people remained hospitalized Monday.